Trump OKs disaster declaration for Florida in wake of Dorian

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

A White House statement says the declaration means that federal funding is now available to eligible state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits.

The statement says funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairs or replacements of facilities damaged by the storm between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9.

Eligible counties include Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Nassau, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and St. Lucie.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It says similar funding also is available statewide for hazard mitigation measures.