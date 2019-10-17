Congress may award Tennessee extra $14M to fight Asian carp

Congress may award an extra $14 million to help fight Asian carp in Tennessee.

The Jackson Sun reports Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced last month that a Senate committee had approved $25 million to fight the invasive fish. That marks a $14 million increase from last year. The award, which still needs approval from the full Senate, would go toward funding research and working to stop Asian carp.

The fish was first introduced to the U.S in the 1970s and has since worked its up the Mississippi River and inland to Pickwick, Cheatham and Old Hickory dams. Tennessee Wildlife Federation CEO Michael Butler says the funding is a good first step, but the species is threatening billions of dollars in investment and economic activity.