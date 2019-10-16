Cleveland to commit to 10-year plan to replenish tree canopy

Cleveland's mayor has announced a commitment of up to $1 million every year for the next 10 years to replenish the city's tree canopy.

Mayor Frank Jackson made his announcement during the opening of the Sustainable Cleveland 2019 Summit on Wednesday. The mayor says the efforts came from a conference he had attended a decade ago that analyzed what might be done to respond to the impact of the recession.

The mayor realized any solution would have to include sustainability and replenishing the tree canopy falls within that.

The plan would commit the city to plant new trees as well as remove dead or diseased ones for several benefits, including absorbing air pollution and increasing property values in the area.