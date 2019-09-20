Mills reveals members of Maine Climate Council

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has unveiled the membership of her Maine Climate Council, which is aimed at recommending strategies for boosting renewable energy and reducing greenhouse emissions.

The 39-person council will meet for the first time next week.

The members include state lawmakers, scientists, municipal officials, energy experts and tribal officials, along with representatives of industry, fishing and environmental groups.

Co-chairs are Hannah Pingree, director of the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, and Maine Environmental Protection Commissioner Jerry Reid.

Pingree said the future of "Maine's communities, our state's economy, and the lives and health of our citizens" depends on confronting climate change.