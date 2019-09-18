Over 3,600 Ohioans reach out to governor after mass shooting

More than 3,600 people have written letters, emails and made phone calls to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the month following the deadly mass shooting in Dayton.

The Columbus Dispatch reports many of those contacting DeWine have personal connections to the Aug. 4 shooting in which the gunman killed nine people, including his sister and left more than two dozen injured.

DeWine's office says nearly 2,600 of 3,098 emails encouraged new gun restrictions. The office categorized more than 500 other emails as having "pro-Second Amendment" sentiments.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney says the governor doesn't read the notes, but staff members do.

Two days after the shooting, the Republican governor outlined a plan he already had been developing. It includes background checks and increased mental health aid, among other proposals.