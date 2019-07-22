New Mexico governor removes public education secretary

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has removed the head of the state's Public Education Department while expressing dissatisfaction with efforts to implement sweeping education reforms.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said Monday that Karen Trujillo had been dismissed nearly six months after her appointment as Cabinet secretary for public education.

Trujillo was tapped in January to carry out the governor's agenda for education reforms that include a new system for evaluating teacher performance, along with a major increase in spending on public schools and at-risk students.

A nationwide search is being launched to find a successor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A district court ruled last year that the state was failing to provide children an adequate education, especially when it comes to students from poor and minority households.