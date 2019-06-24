National Politics

Maine set to collect data on petition signatures under bill

The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's set to collect data on how ballot campaign groups pay for petition signatures under a bill signed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills' office says she signed the bill June 21. The Republican-sponsored legislation requires groups to provide the state a list of individuals paid to circulate petitions, and report the "method" of compensation.

Republicans critical of the influence of out-of-state advocacy groups have fought to reform Maine's referendum process. Voters in recent elections have approved marijuana legalization, Medicaid expansion, minimum wage hikes and a ranked voting system.

The bill originally would have banned groups from paying circulators based on how many signatures they collect.

Mills previously signed a Republican bill requiring public hearings on ballot initiatives. The Maine Heritage Policy Center called it a "monumental victory for transparency."

