GOP lawmaker who lost party backing falls in NJ primary

An incumbent Republican assemblyman who lost his party's support fell in his primary fight in southern New Jersey's 8th District.

Assemblyman Joe Howarth ran under a MAGA or Make America Great Again banner but lost on Tuesday.

GOP voters went with the party-backed slate of incumbent Assemblyman Ryan Peters and former Sherriff Jean Stanfield.

Elsewhere in Assembly primaries, Democratic incumbents cruised to easy wins.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The state GOP took the rare step of weighing in during the campaign to criticize Howarth.

The party said he had aimed to become a Democrat this year when a state senator from the district changed parties.

Republicans say they dropped their support then, and Howarth began campaigning as a backer of President Donald Trump.

There were contested races in just under half of the state's 40 districts.