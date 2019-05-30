NY’s largest business group backs licenses for immigrants

The Business Council of New York State, the state's largest business advocacy organization, is backing legislation that would authorize drivers licenses for residents who entered the country illegally.

Business Council President and CEO Heather Briccetti announced the group's support Wednesday, saying the proposal would boost the state's economy and help businesses that employee immigrants. She also called it the "right and decent" thing to do.

The measure has support from top Democrats in the Legislature but hasn't been scheduled for a vote. It remains deeply unpopular with some Republican lawmakers.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers says the support of the business community is helpful as lawmakers work to shore up support for the bill.Twelve states already permit driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.