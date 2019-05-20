New Mexico State Police investigate Carlsbad police shooting

New Mexico State Police say they have been asked to investigate a fatal shooting involving Carlsbad police.

They say Carlsbad police officers conducted a welfare check on a woman Sunday.

When they arrived at the residence, they say 47-year-old Lori Markham of Carlsbad armed herself with a semi-automatic pistol.

Officers retreated for their safety and waited for a SWAT team to arrive.

Police tried to negotiate with Markham as she walked in and out of the residence armed with the pistol.

At some point during negotiations, Markham allegedly pointed the pistol at the police officers and they opened fire.

Markham was shot and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.