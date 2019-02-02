Proposal would make Mississippi voter ID law stricter

A proposal would set a shorter deadline for Mississippi voters to show photo identification if they forget it on Election Day.
The state requires people to show government-issued identification, such as a driver's license, before voting. Anyone who forgets an ID may cast an affidavit ballot but must go to a courthouse within five days to show the identification.
Senate Bill 2242 would change that to three days.
Senate Elections Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell says some election commissioners have told him the five-day window slows the process of certifying election results.
A Hinds County election commissioner, Zakiya Summers, says she objects to a shorter deadline because she doesn't want to limit people's ability to have their votes counted.
