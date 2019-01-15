Sheriff’s Office: 3 found dead in suburban Seattle home

Authorities say three people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in a suburban Seattle home.
The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that deputies were sent to the home in Sammamish to check on the welfare of people there.
The Seattle Times reports sheriff's spokesman Ryan Abbott said a relative from Oregon requested the welfare check after they were unable to reach family members.
The sheriff's office says arriving deputies discovered the bodies of an elderly woman, elderly man and a man in his 30s.
The sheriff's office says the incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.
Sammamish is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Seattle.
