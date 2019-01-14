Education tops lawmakers’ priorities at new session

Efforts to improve public education and diversify New Mexico's oil-dependent economy will be the top priorities when the New Mexico Legislature convenes this week for a 60-day session. Here are some things to know:
THE BASICS
The state House has 70 members. Democrats gained eight seats in November elections to control 46 seats, with 24 Republicans. The Senate has 42 members, though replacements are being sought for the seat vacated by newly elected Democratic Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and Cisco McSorley, who will lead the state's Probation and Parole Division. Democrats are likely to retain control of 26 seats, with 16 Republicans.
There will be 18 new House representatives and one returning after a hiatus, along with three new senators.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Women will hold a record 31 seats in the state House, including 24 Democrats. Just seven senators are women, including two Republicans.
___
PAY:
New Mexico has the nation's only unsalaried legislature. Lawmakers receive just over $160 a day during the session to reimburse them for expenses. Travel is reimbursed separately by the mile, allowing for one round-trip per session.
___
THE AGENDA:
Under the state Constitution, the session lasts longer in odd years to allow for a wide range of policy initiatives in addition to budget, revenue and taxation measures. Constitutional amendments also can be considered, and several already are proposed to fund early childhood education, join a potential U.S. constitutional convention and change the composition of the state's Public Regulation Commission that oversees utility monopolies.
Lawmakers are grappling with a district court order that calls for greater investments in public schools and could wrest control of educational spending away from the Legislature and governor. State government income has soared to new heights with an oil production boom in the state's southeastern corner.
Revenues are forecast to exceed expenditures by $1.1 billion in the coming fiscal year that starts July 1. Newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to increase annual public school spending by nearly $500 million.
The departure of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is opening the door to progressive initiatives on gun control, voting reform, marijuana legalization and abortion rights.
___
WHAT TO EXPECT:
There were 1,018 bills introduced during the last 60-day session in 2017. Of those, 277 passed, 146 were enacted and 130 were vetoed.
Voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment to create an independent ethics commission to oversee the conduct of elected officials, public employees and others, leaving lawmakers this year to craft enabling legislation on how the commission will operate.
More than 450 bills have been pre-filed before the session starts Tuesday.
___
POLITICS:
Democrats consolidated control over all statewide elected offices and New Mexico's five member delegation to Capitol Hill. The state Senate is up for election in 2020, ahead of redistricting decisions in 2021.
Comments