Biloxi faces questions over short-term condominium rentals

A Mississippi Gulf Coast city is delaying a decision on whether to allow additional short-term rentals in a condominium complex.
WLOX-TV reports the Biloxi City Council heard from people for and against the request last week.
Opponents of short-term rentals sat on one side of the City Council chamber. Many of them were residents of Cypress Cove Condos. Resident Sandy Johengen says one of the short-term rental units in the complex "had garbage all over and cigarette butts all over the ground."
On the other side of the room sat a handful of people who own property at Cypress Cove and are in favor of short-term rentals. Some said they would face financial disaster if Biloxi denies requests for short-term rentals.
