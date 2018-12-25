Charge reduced against man who lost diplomatic immunity

The top charge against a man who lost his diplomatic immunity after he was charged in a domestic violence case has been reduced to a misdemeanor.
The New York Post reports that a felony assault charge against Youseff Amroche was reduced Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court.
The newspaper said a prosecutor told a judge there was insufficient evidence to support the felony charge.
The 37-year-old Amroche, who is Moroccan, was arrested last week. The Post reported his arrest stemmed from a Dec. 8 encounter at home with his wife, who works as a secretary for a United Kingdom diplomat and is protected by diplomatic immunity. The immunity extends to her spouse.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The newspaper said British authorities granted the rare lifting of diplomatic immunity. The Post said Amroche's lawyer declined comment.
Comments