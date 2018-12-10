Police officer in fatal crash placed on paid leave

A police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving an unmarked police car in upstate New York has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Greece Police say Detective Kevin Klump will remain on leave for the next few days as part of standard protocol.
The 52-year-old woman was hit around 9 p.m. Saturday in Greece, about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) northwest of Rochester.
The sheriff's office says Klump immediately called first responders and gave the woman CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the woman, from nearby Parma, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road.
Her name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
