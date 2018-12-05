Prosecutors recommend no jail time for cooperative Flynn

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser has provided so much information to the special counsel's Russia investigation that prosecutors say he shouldn't do any prison time, according to a court filing Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, that describes Flynn's cooperation as "substantial." Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo