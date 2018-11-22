NY state Sen. Jose Peralta dies at 47; wife says he fell ill

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2010, file photo, Assemblyman Jose Peralta, D-Queens, works in the Assembly Chamber at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. State Sen. Jose Peralta, a New York lawmaker who was the first Dominican-American elected to the Senate, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The Democrat was 47 and nearing the end of nearly two decades in office after losing a primary this fall. Mike Groll, File AP Photo