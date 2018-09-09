The Latest: Tower memorial dedicated at Flight 93 crash site

FILE- In this May 31, 2018 file photo, visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial pause at the Wall of Names containing the names of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93 that were killed in this field in Shanksville, Pa. on Sept. 11, 2001. Officials on Sunday, Sept. 9 will dedicate the Tower of Voices, a 93-foot-high concrete and steel structure that features a wind chime for each of the 40 passengers and crew who died when the aircraft crashed into the rural western Pennsylvania field. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo