Swing state, swing district: House seat has huge field in NH

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

September 08, 2018 09:02 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

It's been 16 years since there was an open seat in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District — and now more than 16 candidates are hoping to fill it.

Once reliably Republican, the district has flipped in each of the last four cycles, and now it's a swing district in a swing state. The result? Eleven Democrats and six Republicans competing in Tuesday's primaries for a chance to succeed Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is not seeking re-election.

The Republican field hoping to replace her is led by former state Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, former enforcement chief for the state liquor commission. The Democratic front-runners are Executive Councilor Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan, a former Marine.

Levi Sanders, son of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, also is running.

