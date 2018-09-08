Swing state, swing district: House seat has huge field in NH

It's been 16 years since there was an open seat in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District — and now more than 16 candidates are hoping to fill it.
Once reliably Republican, the district has flipped in each of the last four cycles, and now it's a swing district in a swing state. The result? Eleven Democrats and six Republicans competing in Tuesday's primaries for a chance to succeed Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is not seeking re-election.
The Republican field hoping to replace her is led by former state Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, former enforcement chief for the state liquor commission. The Democratic front-runners are Executive Councilor Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan, a former Marine.
Levi Sanders, son of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, also is running.
Comments