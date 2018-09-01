In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo, Jason Van Dyke speaks at his lawyer’s office in Chicago. Van Dyke spoke with the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, ahead of next week’s scheduled start of jury selection in his trial over the 2014 confrontation in which dashcam video shows him shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times.
In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo, Jason Van Dyke speaks at his lawyer’s office in Chicago. Van Dyke spoke with the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, ahead of next week’s scheduled start of jury selection in his trial over the 2014 confrontation in which dashcam video shows him shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times. Chicago Tribune via AP Brian Cassella
In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo, Jason Van Dyke speaks at his lawyer’s office in Chicago. Van Dyke spoke with the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, ahead of next week’s scheduled start of jury selection in his trial over the 2014 confrontation in which dashcam video shows him shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times. Chicago Tribune via AP Brian Cassella

National Politics

Fight over Chicago officer’s media interviews goes to court

The Associated Press

September 01, 2018 08:36 AM

CHICAGO

A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing to determine whether a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald should have his bail revoked or increased because he talked to the media .

Saturday's hearing follows a flurry of activity that started when Jason Van Dyke gave interviews with media outlets the week before jury selection was set to begin in his trial. Prosecutors quickly filed a bond motion that contends Van Dyke had violated Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan's longstanding order prohibiting the parties in the case from talking about it outside of court.

In a statement, Van Dyke's attorney, Daniel Herbert, says that Van Dyke was exercising his constitutional right of free speech.

Jury selection is set to start Wednesday.

  Comments  