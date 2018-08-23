Newport City police to hold public opioid crisis meeting

The Newport Police Department will host a community meeting next week to discuss the opioid crisis.
The Caledonian-Record reports the forum comes after community members raised concerns about drug activity in the 3rd Street neighborhood. Residents say there is drug dealing and manufacturing happening. They have asked for an increased police presence that includes foot and bike patrols.
Police Chief Seth DiSanto says the department is committed to addressing the issue. DiSanto says he's working with residents and community groups.
The forum is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the United Church in Newport. Officials say the event will be funded in part by a Regional Prevention Partnerships grant from Northeast Kingdom Learning Services.
Comments