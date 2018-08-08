Empty train cars derail in Great Falls

Five empty train cars derailed between the Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Tribune building, damaging city fencing and several parked cars.
The Great Falls Tribune reports the BNSF Railway cars came off the tracks Wednesday afternoon but did not result in any injures or hazardous spills.
Police Sgt. Jim Wells says one police car was hit and some of the other damaged cars belong to police department employees.
Fire Chief Steve Hester says the train cars did not contain any dangerous substances and the derailment occurred in the middle of the train.
BNSF spokesman Ross Lane says the derailment occurred as "crews were performing a switching move." He says the cause of the derailment is under investigation, and BNSF crews were mobilizing to remove the train cars.
