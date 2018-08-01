Glendale police officer shoots, kills escaped inmate

Authorities say a Glendale police officer shot and killed an escaped inmate in Phoenix.
Glendale police say officers were working in conjunction with a U.S. Marshals task force Tuesday afternoon when the shooting occurred.
Glendale Police Sgt. John Roth says the 23-year-old man had escaped from the Arizona Department of Corrections in February. His name was not released.
Roth says officers and marshals had surrounded around a house and tried to contact the man. He fled and fired several rounds at a Glendale K9 unit officer. The officer, who was not hit, shot the man several times. The escaped inmate was declared dead at the scene.
The police dog was shot and wounded during the exchange. He was taken to an animal hospital where he was stable late Tuesday.
Comments