Parking will be free at state beaches on Governor’s Bay Day

Parking at all Rhode Island state beaches will be free for the annual Governor's Bay Day.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order earlier this month setting Sunday, July 29 as the 30th Governor's Bay Day celebration.
In addition to free parking at all state beaches, people are allowed to fish Rhode Island's saltwaters without a license.
Raimondo calls it one of her favorite traditions that celebrates the best of Rhode Island.
Round-trip fares on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses to South County beaches are waived.
The Department of Health says Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, Kingston's Camp Beach and Larkin's Pond Beach Club will remain closed due to high bacteria counts in recent water tests.
