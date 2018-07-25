FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by Democrat Ben Jealous, speaks to the crowd during a gubernatorial campaign rally in Maryland’s Democratic primary at downtown Silver Spring, Md. Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are campaigning in solidly Republican Kansas as they take their liberal message to an unlikely testing ground before next month’s congressional primaries. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
National Politics

Bernie Sanders endorses El-Sayed in Michigan governor’s race

The Associated Press

July 25, 2018 08:10 PM

DETROIT

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is endorsing Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's race for governor.

The announcement Wednesday comes less than two weeks before the Aug. 7 primary in which El-Sayed is battling Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thanedar for the Democratic nomination.

Sanders, who narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan's 2016 presidential primary, says El-Sayed would "fight for a government in Lansing that represents all the people, and not just wealthy special interests." He cites El-Sayed's support for a "Medicare for all" health care system and other liberal initiatives.

El-Sayed, the former health director for Detroit, says he is "honored and humbled" to have the support of the country's "progressive standard-bearer."

An upstart liberal congressional candidate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, will campaign for El-Sayed in Michigan this weekend.

