Hawaii cancels grant for purchase of land swallowed by lava

Hawaii has canceled a grant funding the Big Island government's purchase of a land parcel that was to serve as a buffer between development and the Waiopae tide pools.
State Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case notified Big Island Mayor Harry Kim last week of the state's termination of the grant agreement, which would have provided $1.3 million in matching funds.
Hawaii County had planned to buy about 300 acres (121 hectares) of privately held land touching the coast near Leilani Estates for $2.7 million, but lava flows following the Kilauea volcano eruption have largely inundated the parcel. Lava consumed the tide pools, which were part of the Waiopae State Marine Life Conservation District.
The county had approved the purchase in 2013.
