GOP legislative leaders ask Malloy to pull tolling study

Two top Republicans in the House of Representatives are urging Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to scrap a planned vote on spending $10 million to study electronic highway tolls in Connecticut.
House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and the Finance Committee's top Republican, Rep. Chris Davis, sent a letter Wednesday to Malloy, arguing that a new governor and General Assembly should decide whether to consider tolls.
Obtained by The Associated Press, the letter says House Republicans are collecting signatures for a petition to bring the legislature into special session if the State Bond Commission approves the funding on July 25.
Malloy, who is not seeking re-election, signed an executive order on Tuesday calling for the study. He argues it will be "invaluable" to the next administration.
