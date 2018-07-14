The Latest: Mexico’s next leader delivers plan to Pompeo

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, center, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, arrive at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Friday, July 13, 2018. Kushner and Nielsen are part of a Cabinet-level delegation accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit to Mexico on the heels of their sea-change election that could offer a chance for the neighbors to repair strained relations. Moises Castillo AP Photo