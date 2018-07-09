What to expect in the Supreme Court confirmation battle

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, the Capitol in Washington at sunrise. he coming battle over a Supreme Court nominee promises to be a bruising one. Republicans are eager for conservatives to gain a firm majority on the court. Democrats are voicing alarm about what the new justice could mean for charged issues such as abortion rights and gay rights. The stakes are enormous, and advocacy groups that don’t have to unveil their donors are spending heavily to shape the fight. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo