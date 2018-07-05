The Latest: Trump calls Statue of Liberty climber a clown

In this image made from television news video by PIX11, a person, right, lies under the right foot of New York's Statue of Liberty as police officers, left, work to convince the climber to descend, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Shortly before the climber scaled the statue's base, forcing its evacuation on the Fourth of July, several people who hung a banner from the Statue of Liberty's pedestal calling for abolishing the federal government's chief immigration enforcement agency were arrested. (PIX11 via AP)