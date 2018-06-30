Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates pitch for votes

FILE - In this Monday, June 11, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham speaks during a gubernatorial debate ahead of the Democratic primary for governor in Miramar, Fla. Florida's five Democratic candidates, including Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and developers Jeff Greene and Chris King, made their pitches to party activists at their annual convention Saturday, June 30, 2018, hoping to swing support and drum up donations in advance of the August primary. Brynn Anderson, Pool, File AP Photo