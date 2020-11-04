GOP candidate wins election after dying of COVID-19. What happens now in North Dakota?

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. David Andahl, a North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19, won election in a Bismark-area state legislative race. AP

A Republican candidate who died of COVID-19 has likely won in a North Dakota election.

David Andahl won a state legislative race in the Bismarck area, cruising to victory with another GOP candidate for two seats in the House district race. Andahl died of COVID-19 in October at 55, family members said.

Andahl’s death and victory intersect major U.S. events: an ongoing pandemic the country is struggling to contain and a close election affected by the coronavirus. A day after the election, the presidential winner remained unclear after a historic turnout.

Andahl, a rancher and land developer, and fellow winner Dave Nehring were backed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and in the election, The Bismarck Tribune reported. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer also supported Andahl, saying “we need more Trump Republicans in the State Legislature,” the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjum issued an opinion a week after Andahl’s death regarding the replacement of a deceased candidate elected to political office. According to the opinion, the district’s Republican party will appoint a person to the seat, the Grand Forks Herald reported.

