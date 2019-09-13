Mark Sanford ‘looking at options’ to appear on SC GOP presidential primary ballot

Where does Mark Sanford stand on the big issues? Congressman Mark Sanford answers constituents questions about building a wall, Planned Parenthood, the media and the Affordable Care Act during a town hall on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Congressman Mark Sanford answers constituents questions about building a wall, Planned Parenthood, the media and the Affordable Care Act during a town hall on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort.

Mark Sanford is not ruling out taking legal action to ensure he appears on 2020 presidential primary ballots around the country.

That could include filing a lawsuit against the GOP in his own home state.

Sanford, a South Carolina Republican who served in Congress and as governor, told The State on Friday he and his team were “looking at options” to challenge Republican parties that are seeking to cancel their presidential primary elections next year in deference to the incumbent, Donald Trump.

“I’m not a lawyer, and I don’t like that particular angle,” said Sanford, who launched his presidential bid last Sunday. “It’s just never been my default setting — people see something goes wrong, they sue somebody. I like to look for other ways to resolve issues.”

But, he added, “any number of people have called suggesting” he pursue legal action, and “I’m listening and I would just say, ‘stay tuned.’”

Sanford will “address his views on the importance of state Republican primaries” in a campaign swing across South Carolina on Monday, according to a press release from his campaign

Last week, Sanford told The State he was disinclined to take legal action as Republican Parties in Kansas, Nevada and Arizona were all poised to cancel their primary elections. The South Carolina GOP’s executive committee voted to cancel its election last Saturday, 24 hours before Sanford made his primary challenge to Trump official.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of people wanting to do that,” he said on Sunday, “but I believe life gives you a lemon, you keep living and make lemonade and move around it. Was it a disappointment? Yes. Something of a setback? Yes ... But what we’re after is a debate that is far bigger than the borders of South Carolina.”

But the chance to appear on the ballot in primary elections, particularly in his own home state, would significantly boost Sanford’s chances of making traction in his long-shot bid to take down Trump.

