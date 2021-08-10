Here’s how South Carolina’s senators voted on the $1T infrastructure bill

South Carolina’s two U.S. senators split on their vote Tuesday when the Senate voted to pass and advance the its $1 trillion infrastructure package, legislation that could bring billions of dollars to the Palmetto State.

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was among 19 Republicans who voted to send the bill to the House, set to debate it next.

But the state’s junior senator, Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott who is up for reelection in 2022, did not.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina. It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago,” Graham, of Seneca, said in a statement shortly after the vote. “This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed face lift.”

The bill, which was the latest attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to create an infrastructure package that both parties could agree on, ultimately passed the Senate 69-30.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The infrastructure bill, which is focused on bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging station expansion and broad band expansion, would bring nearly $10 billion to South Carolina, according to estimates from the Biden administration.

The largest chunk — nearly $5 billion over five years — would go to improve public transportation options across the state. Another $4.6 billion would go to highway improvements, and $274 million would go to bridge repairs.

Democrats and Republicans have spent months in negotiations over the infrastructure bill.

Republicans have argued that earlier versions of the bill were not narrowly focused enough on infrastructure and had too much money allocated for non-infrastructure-related projects. Democrats pushed to include initiatives focused on curbing climate change and expanding access to broadband into the bill.

This story will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER