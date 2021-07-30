Possible 2024 hopeful Mike Pompeo endorses SC Gov. McMaster’s reelection bid

The former CIA director and chief diplomat threw his support Friday behind Gov. Henry McMaster’s reelection bid.

Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 candidate for president, endorsed McMaster’s reelection campaign while in town to keynote the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant dinner.

At a stop before the dinner, Pompeo touted McMaster’s move Thursday, when he joined other governors in support of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’ve seen the difference good governors make. People who care about the economy growing (and) people who protect every human life,” Pompeo said. “I’ve seen it when it comes to having good, safe, sound elections. I’ve seen it when it comes to police are actually funded in a way they could do their jobs. These are the things that make America so great, so special and make South Carolina an effective model, which many states around this country can look toward to say how can we make life better for our people.”

Pompeo said his political action committee raising money for candidates across the country will help raise money for McMaster.

“But what I hope I can do most importantly is to be down here in any way, ... whether that’s helping organize or helping pass the message of the great work that’s happening in South Carolina,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo was flanked by McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette during his roughly 10 minutes of comments to reporters at the party’s headquarters in Columbia.

“This is a big time for our campaign to receive the endorsement of someone who has worked in the Trump administration, has worked around the world, knows the world and knows the country and who knows the states and knows the people,” McMaster said. “This endorsement is a very much welcomed and appreciated.”