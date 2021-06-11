Say goodbye to curbside alcohol pick up in SC — for now. Lawmakers could bring it back.

For those who enjoyed picking up a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine at the curb during the pandemic, well that convenience is no longer available for at least about 20 days.

When Gov. Henry McMaster declined to extend the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency, it meant an end to curbside pick up of beer and wine — something the governor had allowed to keep liquor store open, and to slow the spread of the virus.

The convenience was well received and lawmakers sought to make it permanent, and allow for alcohol delivery to people’s homes. Both pieces of legislation passed the House this year, but are still pending in the Senate.

But lawmakers have a way to allow the practice to continue during the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

As part of their proposed 2021-22 budget, House members included a proviso, a one-year law attached the state’s annual spending plans, to allow curbside delivery of beer, wine and liquor as long as it’s in sealed containers to be consumed off of a business’ premises.

“It started during the pandemic. Not only has it been popular it has been necessary for a lot of businesses that have been hard impacted,” said state Rep. Leon Stravanakis, D-Charleston. “There’s concern if it terminated abruptly, that it would lead to a lot of financial and logistical complications.”