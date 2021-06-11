Politics & Government

VP Kamala Harris visiting SC to jump start national COVID vaccination push

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first official return to South Carolina on Monday, visiting Greenville to help jump start the White House’s national COVID-19 vaccination push that has centered particularly on the South where shots lag, the White House confirmed.

The tour is part of the administration’s goal of getting vaccines into 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. Now, the percentage is about 64%.

But South Carolina remains among the lowest in the country for getting vaccine shots into arms. Only 38.7% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Monday’s visit will be Harris’ first stop in South Carolina as the vice president and since joining President Joe Biden’s ticket last year after she exited the Democratic presidential primary contest.

The White House has not released details about when Monday she will visit or where she will stop.

USA Today, the first to report Harris’ trip, said her tour around the country will include stops at vaccination clinics, churches and university campuses and underserved communities where vaccine hesitancy remains high.

State health leaders are trying to drive up the vaccination rate, from hosting a vaccination pop-up site at the Columbia Place Mall in partnership with federal officials to launching a “Shot and a Chaser” campaign to incentivize young adults to take the vaccine in time for Biden’s July 4 goal.

In partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild, the state will reward anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot at select breweries across the state with a free beer or soda.

“Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events,” Edward Simmer, the state’s health director, said in a statement. “This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

The pop-up vaccination sites include:

Upstate (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots available at all locations)

Lowcountry (Johnson & Johnson only)

Midlands (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots available)

Pee Dee (Johnson & Johnson only)

