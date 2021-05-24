SC’s Tim Scott, Nikki Haley tapped for speaking series on future of the GOP

Two South Carolina political figures have been tapped as speakers for a Republican forum aimed at addressing the future of the party.

Former United Nations Ambassador and S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and current U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will both appear in the speaking series “Time for Choosing,” hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Dates for Haley and Scott’s speeches have not been set yet. They will be joining a cast of conservative speakers including former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

Ryan will kick off the series Thursday. Other scheduled speakers have been scheduled about a month apart.

According to the forum’s website, speakers will be asked questions about the future of the Republican Party, including questions on what the party should stand for and what GOP ideas voters can agree on.

Speeches will be broadcast online on the Reagan Foundation & Institute’s website and social media.

The forums will provide an important place for Republicans to reevaluate and regroup after devastating losses in 2020. The GOP controls neither house of Congress nor the presidency.

The speaking engagements come alongside speculation that both Scott and Haley may throw their hats in the 2024 presidential race.

Haley has long been viewed as a presidential candidate, putting off runs for office while Donald Trump was president. Haley has said she would not run in 2024 if Trump declares he is running again.

Scott has seen his star rise during the last few years, especially as Republicans tried to take on criminal justice and police reform issues. He’s been spotted making addresses at GOP fundraisers in Iowa, the first state to sound off during presidential primaries.

Scott also was tapped to speak on behalf of Republicans and deliver the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, where he gave mixed calls for unity with attacks on Democrats.