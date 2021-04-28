SC Senate tries to restrict federal gun grabs through state budget

Some state lawmakers want to prevent state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun seizure laws.

On Tuesday, state senators approved what’s called a budget proviso — a one-year law tacked on to the state budget — that would prevent law enforcement agencies that receive state or local dollars from enforcing federal laws, regulations and executive orders that come into effect this calendar year if those rules require seizure of a gun or firearm parts solely because of the classification of the weapon.

The proviso comes after a recent string of mass shootings and as Democrats control the White House, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, leading to fear among Republicans that new gun regulations could be enacted through federal legislation or executive orders.

Critics say such proposals are political theater, efforts to play to Republicans in the state who support Second Amendment rights and see Democratic control in Washington as a threat.

Supporters of the proviso say the measure is necessary to prevent federal government from using state and local law enforcement to carry out gun measures that come from Washington and that state policy makers may disagree with.

“I believe the states are not mere subdivisions of the federal government,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who introduced the proposal and is rumored to be considering a run for governor.

After mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia, President Joe Biden issued executive orders to reduce the number of homemade firearms, which are often made from parts bought online and without serial numbers, and to reduce access to stabilizing braces, which allow pistols to act more like rifles.

South Carolina Democrats in the Senate said the fear is unfounded, adding Biden is not so far left on the political spectrum to push laws that would lead to mass gun seizures.

“This paranoia about one of the most conservative Democrats to come down and take away your guns is paranoia without a basis,” said state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, said the amendment was more about an electoral gain.

“This is political gimmick. I get it. You’ve got a base out there,” Harpootlian said.

But Republicans in the chamber said the proviso is necessary to protect gun rights.

“With all due respect you can’t say that,” said state Sen. Penry Gustafson, R-Kershaw, in response to Democratic senators who say there won’t be any future federal laws to add gun restrictions. “I don’t know what (Biden) and his administration will do in the future.”

The Senate resumes its budget debate on Wednesday.