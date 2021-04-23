SC’s Jim Clyburn appeals $5K fine issued after going around metal detectors

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, the third highest ranking Democrat in the U.S. House, is appealing a $5,000 fine issued to him for not going through metal detectors put in place after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to a memo from the Capitol Police, Clyburn, of Columbia, on Tuesday went around a metal detector without being screened by security. Politico first reported the story.

“Rep. Clyburn deliberately avoided being screened by refusing to submit to screening at the West lobby screening point,” the Capitol Police memo said.

Clyburn, who is the House majority whip and has a Capitol Police security detail with him, had just returned from going to the restroom and continued past officers.

“Congressman Clyburn respects the rules of the chamber and he disputes the characterization of this incident,” Clyburn’s office said in a statement.

Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined for going around the metal detectors put in place after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Three Republicans have been fined $5,000 each for evading the new security measure, according to the Hill.

A Clyburn aide confirmed previous reports that said in the span of less than 10 minutes, Clyburn went through security, participated in a vote, left the House floor through a different door to use the restroom and returned to the House floor.

After returning from the restroom, Clyburn walked toward his security detail who was speaking with the officer stationed at the metal detector at the entrance. He then went around the magnetometer with his security detail to return to the House floor.

Reports said Clyburn did not refuse any orders to go through the magnetometer.