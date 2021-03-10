Money for SC teacher pay bumps, charter schools head to McMaster’s desk

Teacher are on their way to getting a lump sum payment by the end of the school year after the House on Wednesday approved Senate tweaks made to a bill to restore the state portion of salary step increases.

The measure now goes to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for his signature. He is expected to sign the measure.

The legislation is expected to cost up to $50 million to give teachers the state portion of their annual pay bumps given based on years of experience and education.

Teachers and other eligible staff would get the added pay by June 15 in a lump sum. The average teacher would get at least $650 more in their final paycheck of the school year before taxes, according to the state Department of Education. Teachers could get more as most districts have a pay scale above the state minimum salary schedule.

Teachers are paid based on salary schedules that take into account years of experience and education level. The state’s salary schedule provides annual pay bumps through 23 years. Some districts go beyond the 23 years, including one district that goes all the way up to 32.

The state portion of teacher step increases were frozen for the school year because the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the amount of revenue coming into the state. However, as the economy has bounced back, lawmakers are comfortable enough revenue is coming into the state to fund the pay bumps.

When the Senate approved the bill, it clarified that the eligibility list included school employees beyond teachers such as nurses, and made sure the actual cost to school districts would be covered.

House members on Wednesday also approved to tweaks made to increased funding by $9 million for the Public Charter School District and the Charter Institute at Erskine for this school year. Charter schools saw a 25% increase in enrollment during the pandemic. The two charter school districts also have a 41,000 student waiting list equal to the current enrollment.

The Senate added language to ensure none of the $9 million can pay for administrative salaries.

“The governor proposed both in his executive budget this year so he is excited that the General Assembly prioritized these measures in the same way he did,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said. “He looks forward to signing (them) into law.”