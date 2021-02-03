SC teacher pay bumps head to Senate. How quickly will the legislation move through?

A state plan to give K-12 public school teachers a lump sum payment by June 15 is moving to the Senate after the House on Tuesday formally adopted the measure.

The lump sum represents the state portion of annual step increases given to teachers for years of experience and education level.

The state portion of the step increases, estimated to cost up to $50 million, were put on hold during the 2020-21 budget year because of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, revenues have come in strong enough for legislators to feel comfortable to reinstitute the annual pay bumps.

An average teacher would see an additional $650, before taxes, in their final paycheck of the school year. The money would apply retroactively for the current school year.

The state’s salary schedule provides an annual pay bump through 23 years. Some districts go beyond the 23 years including one district that reaches a 32nd step. Some school districts gave the local portion of the step increase using local tax dollars.

State senators initially approved the step increases, last year when it passed a budget in the fall. However, that spending plan was not approved by the House, which chose to stick with keeping spending levels the same as the 2019-20 budget year.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said he expects the proposed step increases to move fairly quickly through the chamber following its approval last September.

“I’m sure finance will take a look at it and make sure nothing has changed to the negative with revenue forecasts, but if the forecasts are strong, then I think that’s something that you’re going to see a strong consensus in the Senate wanting to push forward,” Massey said.

Sherry East, the president of the South Carolina Education Association, acknowledged the Senate chamber has several new members following the November election.

“I don’t want to assume anything of our legislators,” East said. “(There’s) always a chance of surprise, but there was support for this in the Senate before it went to the House.”

East gave kudos to House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith and House Speaker Jay Lucas for keeping to their word by bringing back the step increases if money allowed.

“They did promise us, if the money was there, they would reenact the step increase and they would make it retroactive,” East said.