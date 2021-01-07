Graham says mob was ‘domestic terrorists,’ president’s actions were the problem

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s loudest defenders over the last four years, equated the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to “domestic terrorists” and said that had the law enforcement in charge of defending the nation’s seat of power been in the military, they would have been court-martialed for their failure.

“The first thing that stands out to me is how embarrassed and disgusted I am that the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists while we’re in session, transferring power from one president to the other, that a band of people who are terrorists not patriots literately occupied the floor of the House (and) drove the Senate from its chamber, and the question for the country is how could that happen,” Graham said during an afternoon press conference in Washington where he called for a taskforce to identify everyone who breached the Capitol, went into the chambers, offices and destroyed property.

Asked by a reporter whether Graham and other Republicans could have done something differently to diffuse tensions Wednesday that led to the riots, the senator turned the question back on the media and Democrats saying they never accepted Trump’s win. Graham also said he’s spoken up at times.

However, he did place some blame at the president’s feet. Graham said that Trump’s statements during the Save America Rally did not help the situation, and called the day a “self-inflicted wound,” without offering any specific critique of the president’s words. Trump spoke before the gathering of his supporters, drawn to D.C. to protest his loss, and repeated still unproven claims about election fraud.

“The president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution, that the rally yesterday was unseemly, got out of hand. And a good friend of mine Rudy Giuliani did not help,” Graham said of Trump’s personal attorney who said during the rally Trump supporters should have “trial by combat.”

He added people on Trump’s campaign who have made election fraud allegations without evidence also are a problem. Those claims have gone nowhere in courts across the country as Trump’s legal team has failed to produce any evidence of fraud.

However, Graham said he is against the president’s Cabinet using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.

“I do not believe that’s appropriate at this point,” Graham said referring to invoking the 25th Amendment. “I’m looking for a peaceful transfer of power. I’m looking for the next 14 days to reset, and we hand off power in a traditional sense, by being a peaceful transfer.”

Graham later added a caveat.

“If something else happens, all options would be on the table,” Graham said.

He also called on those within the White House considering resigning to stay on the job. Among the resignations was Mick Mulvaney, an Indian Land Republican who was serving as Trump’s special envoy to Northern Ireland and who previously was Trump’s chief of staff and budget director.

Graham also said he doesn’t regret his relationship with Trump and efforts to help him.

Graham said Trump has been a “consequential president” and lauded accomplishments with the economy, Middle East policy and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve done some great things for the country,” Graham said of Trump. “I hate that it ends this way.”

During Graham’s news conference reflecting on Wednesday’s event, Graham agreed with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer that the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger should resign from his job. Schumer said he plans to fire Stenger if he doesn’t resign when Schumer becomes majority leader.

“Anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed in their duties,” Graham said.

He questioned why Capitol Police wasn’t prepared, noting protests by the Black Lives Matter movement were met by law enforcement in riot gear in anticipation protests would turn violent.

“Yesterday they could have blown the building up, they could have killed us all,” Graham said. “We dodged a major bullet yesterday.”

He also pointed to protests in 2020 and destruction that took place during those events need to be prosecuted, pointing to fires set at the federal courthouse in Portland, which led to federal charges.

“When one cause resorts to violence, and people are not prosecuted, other causes believe, maybe this is okay,” Graham said.