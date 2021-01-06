Protesters gather at the SC State House to promote election fraud theory

Around 200 protesters gathered at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday as election results came in from Georgia and Congress prepared to affirm Joe Biden’s election win.

Many at the protest told The State they doubted the presidential election results and wanted some sort of intervention to nullify election results.

Zach Dunn, president of conservative group OverWatch USC, said he was at the protest because of “what many people see as a fraudulent election,” he told The State.

Elections officials throughout America have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Dunn agreed there is no proof, but believed there was enough circumstantial evidence to warrant an investigation. Other protesters shared Dunn’s beliefs, but even former Attorney General William Barr — who has stuck by President Donald Trump in some of his most controversial moments — has said publicly allegations of widespread voter fraud are unfounded, according to an article in The Washington Post.

“Much of the world is ignoring truth, and that’s why we’re here today,” said Tom Ward, 63, who spoke at the protest and favored investigating the election.

Michelle Graham, chair of the Republican Liberty Caucus of SC, was at the protest using a microphone and speaker to decry what she believed was election fraud.

“We want to support Trump, but this is isn’t necessarily about Trump. It’s about the integrity of the elections,” Graham said. “All of them should be investigated, even if we won.”

Trump supporters and conservative groups could also be seen at the rally. Several protesters wore QAnon shirts; others waved “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and a group of about 15 men standing together were wearing the Proud Boys’ yellow and black attire. One man walked around the State House saying the “Hail Mary” prayer out loud while marching alongside other protesters carrying pro-Trump banners.

One member of the crowd threatened a freelance photojournalist for legally taking pictures in a public place, which the photojournalist reported to police.

Despite the threat, the Columbia, SC, protest was in stark contrast to the scene in Washington D.C., where rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to delay Congressional certification of a Joe Biden victory.

There were also counter-protesters, some of whom brought balloons depicting the president in a diaper “to demonstrate Donald Trump is a big, crying baby,” said Scott Koverman, 55.

“The fact is they’re ignoring the part of the Constitution that you can’t override the will of the people,” Koverman said of the protesters, who invoked the U.S. Constitution to back up their claims.

Tobias Walker was one of the counter-protesters who was holding a Trump diaper balloon outside the state house.

Walker, 20, said he was there “on behalf of my Black brothers and my gay brothers and sisters” to show protesters there is support for Biden.

Walker noted the police presence at the State House, which included multiple officers and a K-9 unit.

“I don’t usually see this much protection at a Black Lives Matter Protest,” Walker said.