SC Gov. McMaster lays out new plan to spend $20M in federal COVID-19 education aid

Nearly a month after South Carolina’s high court rejected a second attempt by Gov. Henry McMaster to spend federal COVID-19 money on private schools, the governor announced new plans Tuesday to redirect nearly $20 million of that cash toward other educational needs.

Out of a total $19.9 million, McMaster said he will spend nearly $5 million out of his discretionary education account to address technology needs and tutoring for roughly 600 of the state’s foster children. Another $7 million will go toward further expanding the state’s four-year-old kindergarten program by extending in-person day and summer programs for at-risk children, whose families meet the federal poverty threshold.

And the state’s Technical College System will get the remaining $8 million to expand job training programs for about 3,100 South Carolinians.

The money will come from the governor’s GEER’s account, standing for Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, a federal pot of money that runs through the U.S. Department of Education for governors to use on education needs in their state.

The announcement follows a months-long legal tangle between McMaster and the courts during which the state Supreme Court unanimously told the governor twice he could not spend $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief on private schools, including a group of historically Black colleges and Christian universities.

McMaster had tried to spend $32 million to pay for one-time tuition grants of up to $6,500 per student for about 5,000 privately educated K-12 students across South Carolina. The governor and his attorneys argued the money benefited students and their families, not schools. But the court ruled the state Constitution forbid the governor from spending public money on private schools.

