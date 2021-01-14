SC’s Jaime Harrison to be new DNC chairman: reports

South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison will be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, according to media reports.

The last South Carolinian to hold the title was the late Don Fowler

The New York Times was the first to report President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to name Harrison to the post. The Washington Post and Politico also reported the news Thursday.

“I served as @harrisonjaime’s first Executive Director at @scdp. This pick continues @JoeBiden’s great record of selecting incredibly qualified people to help run his administration,” tweeted Amanda Loveday, who also is an adviser to a pro-Joe Biden PAC, Unite the Country. “State Democratic Parties across this country should REJOICE to this news.”

Harrison, who worked for House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, serves as an associate chairman and senior counselor to the DNC.

He also is a former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman.

Harrison ran for the U.S. Senate losing to Republican Lindsey Graham by 10 percentage points. However, during the race Harrison polled closer to Graham and raised then record-breaking $132 million for his Senate campaign, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Tapping into his fundraising network, Harrison also recently started the Dirt Road PAC, which first raised money for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in their bids to win the Senate seats in Georgia.

The PAC also is sending money to candidates in this year’s Virginia elections.

Harrison was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.