SC congressmen says he’ll object to the Electoral College certifying Biden’s victory

South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said Wednesday he plans to join other Republicans and formally object to the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory when the House returns Jan. 6.

Specifically, the Laurens Republican said he will join Republican colleague, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, to object certification from states that include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all battleground states that elected Biden.

“I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as a member of Congress, and with that oath comes the vital role of ensuring the legality and integrity of our free and fair election system,” Duncan said in a statement Wednesday. “The 2020 election saw unprecedented institutional issues like states changing their voting systems in violation of their state constitutions, unelected bureaucrats changing election law instead of lawmakers themselves, poll watchers prohibited from doing their jobs, failure to properly scrutinize the validity of mail-in voting, and the list goes on.”

Duncan — who represents part of the Upstate including parts of Pickens, Anderson, Oconee, Laurens, Greenville, Greenwood, McCormick, Saluda, Edgefield and Newberry counties — said the country also needs to “shed light on the issues that took place during the 2020 election to preserve our electoral system for generations to come.” He pushed to ensure that all legal votes are counted, “illegal” votes are thrown out, and he called for investigations into all accusations of voter irregularity.

“I plan to object for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 election,” Duncan said. “We the People know this is a pivotal decision for our great country. May God bless the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump and several Republicans have maintained that massive voter fraud went on during the November election, but there has been no evidence to that effect. Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, said that the Department of Justice has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have swayed the election results.

Duncan’s announcement came on the heels of reporting about Hawley’s plan to object.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Hawley too alleged without providing evidence that there was election interference.

