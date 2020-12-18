SC governor’s wife, Peggy McMaster, diagnosed with COVID-19

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s wife, Peggy McMaster, was disagnosed with COVID-19 Friday morning, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

Though his wife tested positive, the governor tested negative, according to the statement.

Peggy McMaster was tested for the virus Thursday afternoon and was not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms as of Friday.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Gov. McMaster said in a statement. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

Both the governor and first lady will have to quarantine. Peggy McMaster will isolate for the next ten days, while the governor will quarantine for seven while being tested regularly.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The governor will continue working from home during his quarantine period, according to his office.

The couple tested negative for the virus Monday before they attended a White House Christmas party. And Peggy McMaster tested positive for the virus days after the party.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is working to notify people who were in close contact with the first lady in the 48 hours before she was tested.