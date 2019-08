Politics & Government 2020 hopeful Cory Booker visits Toliver’s Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, SC August 02, 2019 03:46 PM

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, visited Toliver's Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, South Carolina, in June to speak to black voters as he campaigns to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.